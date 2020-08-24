Criticisms trail Buhari’s repeated violations of Nigeria’s public service rules

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown a penchant for setting aside extant rules governing the Nigerian public service to extend the tenures of government officials.

This has resulted in various officials including service chiefs, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies and other categories of workers staying beyond time stipulated by their service rules.

The development also disregards the country’s frightening unemployment statistics and is dampening the morale of public servants whose path to the peak of their careers is often blocked by the stagnation at the top.

Experts, including economists, human resources professionals and public administrators have said the practice encourages bickering and sabotage among public officials.

Decrying the situation, the Association of Senior Civil servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) warned that it has placed the country’s public service on a keg of gunpowder.

The union said the illegal practice is gradually becoming a ‘new normal’ and vowed to challenge the “culture of impunity.”

Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s data bank, said the country’s unemployment rate has risen to 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of this year. The new figure is an increase of four percentage points from 23.1 per cent reported in the third quarter of 2018.

A damning revelation also shows that 17,831 Nigerian holders of doctoral degrees (PhD) are unemployed. That figure though may, however, be related to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced some private institutions to temporarily disengage their employees.

However, rather than allowing those that are due for retirement from public service to exit the system and pave way for new employees, President Buhari has continued to authorise tenure extension for some officials against the rules governing their services.

When contacted for this report, the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) said steps were being taken to correct seeming lapses and ensure that appropriate rules are complied with going forward.

Cases of illegal tenure extension

In the first year of the administration, precisely on March 17, 2016, via a letter referenced; SH/COS/100/A/1541 and signed by the President’s late chief of staff, Abba Kyari, the tenure of the then permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Jamila Shu’ara, was extended by one year.

Mrs Shu’ara, who had retired after attaining age 60 on February 17, 2016, was granted the one-year-extension of service in a manner described by many as unprecedented.

According to BusinessDay newspaper, the letter conveying the extension order had read in part; “You are to note that in line with the provisions of 171(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, Mr. President has approved the extension of the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Jamila Shu’ara by one year in a special dispensation, which should not be cited as policy.”

The public outcry that greeted the action had caused the intervention of the basic education committee of the House of Representatives, which condemned the action and promised to upturn it.

However, while investigation was still ongoing on the matter, Mrs Shu’ara’s tenure was again extended by another year, until she eventually retired in 2018 at the age of 62.

Mrs Shu’ara was said to possess special skills required in the civil service, and so the need for the exception. But in her letter of extension was a clause that noted that the decision should not be viewed as a policy, stating that the action was taken “…in a special dispensation, which should not be cited as policy.”

However, less than two years after, the cautionary clause was discarded when seven other permanent secretaries had their tenure extended for one year each.

The list of the beneficiaries in 2019 includes Georgina Ehuriah of the interior ministry, Ifeoma Anagbogu (women affairs), Grace Gekpe (information and culture), Umar Bello (agriculture and rural development), Suleiman Mustapha (foreign affairs), Comfort Ekaro (water resources) and Olusegun Adekunle (general services office at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation).

Also in 2019, the president extended the service of his chief personal security officer, Abdulkarim Dauda.