Criticisms trail Buhari’s repeated violations of Nigeria’s public service rules

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown a penchant for setting aside extant rules governing the Nigerian public service to extend the tenures of government officials.
This has resulted in various officials including service chiefs, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies and other categories of workers staying beyond time stipulated by their service rules.
The development also disregards the country’s frightening unemployment statistics and is dampening the morale of public servants whose path to the peak of their careers is often blocked by the stagnation at the top.
Experts, including economists, human resources professionals and public administrators have said the practice encourages bickering and sabotage among public officials.
Decrying the situation, the Association of Senior Civil servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) warned that it has placed the country’s public service on a keg of gunpowder.
The union said the illegal practice is gradually becoming a ‘new normal’ and vowed to challenge the “culture of impunity.”
Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s data bank, said the country’s unemployment rate has risen to 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of this year. The new figure is an increase of four percentage points from 23.1 per cent reported in the third quarter of 2018.
A damning revelation also shows that 17,831 Nigerian holders of doctoral degrees (PhD) are unemployed. That figure though may, however, be related to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced some private institutions to temporarily disengage their employees.
However, rather than allowing those that are due for retirement from public service to exit the system and pave way for new employees, President Buhari has continued to authorise tenure extension for some officials against the rules governing their services.
When contacted for this report, the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF) said steps were being taken to correct seeming lapses and ensure that appropriate rules are complied with going forward.
Cases of illegal tenure extension
In the first year of the administration, precisely on March 17, 2016, via a letter referenced; SH/COS/100/A/1541 and signed by the President’s late chief of staff, Abba Kyari, the tenure of the then permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Jamila Shu’ara, was extended by one year.
Mrs Shu’ara, who had retired after attaining age 60 on February 17, 2016, was granted the one-year-extension of service in a manner described by many as unprecedented.
According to BusinessDay newspaper, the letter conveying the extension order had read in part; “You are to note that in line with the provisions of 171(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, Mr. President has approved the extension of the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Jamila Shu’ara by one year in a special dispensation, which should not be cited as policy.”
The public outcry that greeted the action had caused the intervention of the basic education committee of the House of Representatives, which condemned the action and promised to upturn it.
However, while investigation was still ongoing on the matter, Mrs Shu’ara’s tenure was again extended by another year, until she eventually retired in 2018 at the age of 62.
Mrs Shu’ara was said to possess special skills required in the civil service, and so the need for the exception. But in her letter of extension was a clause that noted that the decision should not be viewed as a policy, stating that the action was taken “…in a special dispensation, which should not be cited as policy.”
However, less than two years after, the cautionary clause was discarded when seven other permanent secretaries had their tenure extended for one year each.
The list of the beneficiaries in 2019 includes Georgina Ehuriah of the interior ministry, Ifeoma Anagbogu (women affairs), Grace Gekpe (information and culture), Umar Bello (agriculture and rural development), Suleiman Mustapha (foreign affairs), Comfort Ekaro (water resources) and Olusegun Adekunle (general services office at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation).
Also in 2019, the president extended the service of his chief personal security officer, Abdulkarim Dauda.
The newspaper quoted the memo to read in part; “The President, Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Chairman, Police Council, has graciously approved the extension of service of CP Abdulkarim Dauda to May 13, 2023, when he would have attained 60 years of age. Commissioner, Information Technology, amend your records please.”
By implication, Mr Dauda would have served for about 39 years by the time he would be retiring in 2023. The case, apart from contravening the country’s public service rules, also runs against the provisions of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2001.
Meanwhile, in a similar controversial manner, the heads of three of the four principal agencies under the Federal Ministry of Interior, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Correction Service (NCS) and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence corps (NSCDC), have now had their tenures extended by between six months and two years.
For instance, the controller general of the correction service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, had initially had his tenure extended in July 2019, and has again been handed another extension.
Mr Ahmed’s counterpart at the immigration service, Muhammad Babandede, who was expected to retire in September, is another beneficiary of the ‘new norm’ of tenure extension. He has been asked to stay in office until 2021.
Another beneficiary of this ‘impunity’ is the NSCDC’s commandant-general, Abdullahi Gana, who since July 17, has started to enjoy a six-month tenure extension.
Also according to labour leaders, civil servants across various levels, are in a bad mood, over what they described as unjust and selective application of public service rule.
Labour kicks
The national secretary of ASCSN, Bashir Lawal, expressed disappointment over the development. He said his association is prepared to challenge the development in a more proper manner.
He said; “The position is very clear. Once you are 60 years in age or 35 years in service, you exit. But unfortunately, there is impunity going on now. And I want to assure you that all arrangements have been concluded to challenge all these things headlong, so that future administrations wouldn’t come to use them as precedents.
