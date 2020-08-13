Cross River Govt demolishes kidnappers houses in Calabar

By Emma Una – Calabar

Two Houses belonging to suspected kidnappers located at the Calabar Municipal Area were on Thursday pulled down by officials of the Cross River State Government.

The kidnap suspects, Nse Nse Otu, 31, popularly known as the Lion whose house is located at 31 Akim Road close to the University of Calabar, and Louis Bassey whose apartment is located along the popular Marian Road were both leveled by bulldozers under the watchful eye of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Cross River State Police Command.

The two were arrested alongside four others for the kidnapping of Ekwele Ignatius Agube the wife of Justice Ignatius Agube and the killing of her aide in July.

Others arrested with the two kidnappers are Christopher Effa Eyo, 28, Bassey Effiong, 30, Etim Effiong, 30, years.

Leading the demolition team, Mr Alfred Mboto, the Permanente Secretary in the State Security Adviser’s office warned that anyone arrested for kidnapping, cultism, and drug-related offenses would have his property pulled down except the “ person lives in a family house or rented apartment”

He said the state has zero-tolerance for criminal activity and warned that all those arrested for the kidnapping of Justice Agube s wife will be made t appear in court soon.

