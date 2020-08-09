Cross River PDP in disarray, Reps Member cries out

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has expressed worries over the state of affairs of the People’s Democratic Party in Cross River state, adding that the Party was heading for disintegration if nothing was done.

Hon Jarigbe said that the Party was in disarray in Cross River and may completely disintegrate if nothing was done to curb the megalomaniac disposition exhibited so far by the leadership of the party in the state.

Vanguard learned that this was following the postponement of the Party’s State Congress which was initially scheduled for Saturday 8 August but was later shifted to 15 of August to allow for interests of party members to be harmonized.

Jarigbe made his position known while briefing Journalists on Sunday in Calabar stressing that the leadership of the party in the state was trying to arm-twist National Assembly members and other major stakeholders of the party by talking about harmonizing a process that has already been completed and officers at Ward and chapter levels already carrying out their duties.

His words:” The PDP in Cross River State is factionalized, especially in the north, we are no longer together and this is not unconnected to the high-handedness of the leadership of the party in the state.

“I want to say that if the situation is not cured in the state, PDP will never be the same again in Cross River, a house divided against itself cannot stand compulsion and is worse than an explosion. We are not together in the PDP north, there is a serious faction and if that is not also cured, I don’t think PDP would be a party to beat.

“There is difference between the military government and democratically elected government, if you behave like the party is your personal Enterprise, it is it natural for people to revolt against it, because people cannot allow themselves to be arm-twisted, we are not captives.

“I used to enjoy a convivial relationship with the Prof Ben Ayade when he started nursing the ambition of becoming a governor, he hardly had people outside his enclave supporting him because many of them were skeptical but I was at the forefront.

“At a point, there was a decision by him(Ayade) to decimate a lot of us from politics, so the governor decided to annihilate a lot of us and when we asked why this whole crisis started and metamorphosed into what the party is going through today.

“The megalomaniac posturing by wanting to take everything is very humiliating and the level of arrogance is legendary, Ayade wants to destroy the party. The NWC of the Party must be dispassionate in their dealings.

“They are trying to arm-twist us to talk about harmonization when they had already completed a process, endorsed and published the names and they now want to reprobate, this will lead to a complete collapse of PDP in Cross River State.

“If the list of Wards and Chapter Executives is distorted it will lead to a total collapse of PDP, their tenure has already started running and the officials have started carrying out the duty entrusted to them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Cross River PDP in disarray, Reps Member cries out appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...