Cross River to repair NYSC orientation camp

By Nsa Gill, Calabar and Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has promised to examine the need to rehabilitate and give a facelift to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in the state.

The governor spoke yesterday through his deputy, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, when he hosted the NYSC Southsouth Director, Mr. Omatade Ayodele Benjamin.

Benjamin, who was accompanied by the Commissioner of Youth and Skills Acquisition, Mr. Signor Omang Idiege, was on a familiarisation visit to the state ahead of the orientation programme, which is expected to resume across the country after conclusion of COVID-19 protocols.

Esu said: “NYSC is a legacy and whoever thought about it, did very well for Nigerians.

“Every hand must be on deck to strengthen the NYSC. I am aware of the poor facilities at Obubra camp and I call on the Commissioner of Youth and Skills Acquisition to work directly with the NYSC State Coordinator to have a comprehensive cost of rehabilitating the Obubra camp,” he said.

The NYSC team also went to the 13th Brigade headquarters of the Nigeria Army in Calabar, the state capital, on a visit to the Commander of the Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Oluyemi Thomas Olatoye.

Also, NYSC Coordinator in Katsina State, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, yesterday denied a report that quoted him as saying he was directed to reopen the state’s orientation camp within two weeks.

Yahaya, who spoke with The Nation in Katsina, the state capital, said: “My attention has been drawn to the social medial publication on the above subject matter quoting me as having said that I had been directed to reopen the orientation camps within two weeks.

“This is to state that I was wrongly represented in the publication.”

