Cross River youths to get N10m grant after training

By Nsa Gill, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has launched the AYADEEMPOWER’ initiative to empower 500 youths and women to access N10 million to grow or start their businesses.

The initiative is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) intervention scheme aimed at increasing access to finance by non-interest institutions.

Director-General of the Migration Control Services Agency Prince Michael Abuo stated this at the launch of the initiative yesterday at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.

The Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, who launched the initiative, said the Migration Control Services Agency was formed following the government’s interest in curbing illegal migration.

He urged youths to grab the opportunity and stop looking for white-collar jobs.

Esu encouraged them to engage themselves in entrepreneurial development.

Abuo said the CBN created the Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) to support the Federal Government’s efforts in promoting agricultural businesses and small/medium enterprises (SMEs).

He added that the state was the only one leveraging on that platform to provide opportunity for its people.

“The initiative is to empower up to 3,000 persons from 2020 to 2023. For the first batch of our training, we are empowering 200 persons who will be trained in entrepreneurial development by CBN-accredited entrepreneurial institute – the Nigerian Youth Chamber of Commerce (NYCC).

“Participants will be trained for a week and afterwards get assistance and guidance to submit their business proposals to access N10 million each to expand their business or start up new ones.”