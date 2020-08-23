Cult-related deaths hit 13 in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

No fewer than 13 persons have died from cult-related killings in Delta in the last two weeks.

The latest death was recorded last Friday during a clash between rival cult groups.

One suspected cult member in Emo-Amukpe area of Sapele in Delta was killed during the clash.

Two persons, including a female, reportedly sustained gunshot wounds in another cultists attack in the timber town.

The Nation learnt the deceased, a member of Aro-Barga confraternity, was stabbed by his assailants suspected to be members of Eiye cult.

He was said to have intervened in an argument between a fellow cult member, Hiko, who had gone to visit him in a hotel and a member of the rival group.

However, on his return to the hotel the “Eiye boys” stabbed him with broken bottles and cutlasses.

He reportedly died as he was being rushed to a hospital on Thursday.

Friday’s fracas, which saw that setting ablaze of a car, occurred near a hotel along Ogaga Road in Amukpe, Sapele.

It was gathered the driver was trailed by unidentified armed men, who shot sporadically into the air and caused tension in the neighbourhood.

Delta Police Command confirmed the incidents to The Nation, adding efforts were on to apprehend the hoodlums.

Its spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said: “Suspected cultists trailed a driver to a hotel. He ran away, leaving the vehicle and it was set ablaze.

“In the process, two people were shot, a male and a female, on their legs. Effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The Thursday attack is true, he was stabbed and he later died. It is still cult related”.