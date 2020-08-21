Cuppy Releases Her Debut Album “Original Copy”

Cuppy Releases Debut Album “Original Copy”

The popular Nigerian disc jockey, musician, and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy has taken a giant stride in her career.

She has finally released her anticipated album, Original Copy, on Friday, 21st of August. The tracklist, released at the beginning of August, revealed that the album includes Cuppy’s recent hit singles “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema & Rayvanny and “Karma” featuring Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy.

She takes this further by featuring the legendary Sir Shina Peters, Grammy-winning Wyclef Jean, Bob Marley’s son Julian, and other big names in the music industry such as Teni, Fireboy DML, Seyi Shay, Ycee and Nonso Amadi.

Speaking about the album, she wrote:

All I ask is that you take 31mins out of your busy life to listen to #OriginalCopy Cupcake Pls listen carefully with an open heart without letting misconceptions cloud your mind. I want this album to bring us closer and truly believe there is a song for everyone. Love you, Cuppy.

