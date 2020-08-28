Customs auctions 314 vehicles through E-auction platform

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has so far auctioned 314 vehicles through its E-Auction platform.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Attah explained that the total reserved bid amount was N87.9 million while the total bid amount paid was about N151 million.

He said the total number of cars paid for in the exercise as at Aug 25 was 187.

Attah stated that anyone still in doubt could check the printout containing names of winners and their details.

He said that since the reopening of the Customs’ e-auction platform app.trade.gov.ng/eauction, some complaints and inquiries had been pouring in.

The spokesman said the complaints were especially from those who tried unsuccessfully due to either invalid Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), inability to service e-wallet, poor network at their locations or any other reason which are all outside the jurisdiction of the Service.

“Some of these complainants appeared to have questioned the integrity of the e-auction process, hence the need for this clarification,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria