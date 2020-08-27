CWG supports SMEs with enterprise solution

CWG Plc has said its cloud-based ERP solution will help to address the challenges confronting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and enhance their operations.

The solution, known as SMERP, ensures smooth functioning of daily processes, enhancement of work efficiency and substantial reduction in recurring cost.

Product Manager, SMERP, CWG Plc, Omodolapo Orogbemi said the decision to target SMEs was borne out of the fact that they are the largest segment of the economy.

According to him, the company believes the successful development and sustainability of SMEs is important as they play a major role in most economies, particularly in developing countries like Nigeria, where they contribute about 70 per cent of job creations.

He noted that most formal jobs are generated by SMEs, which create seven out of 10 jobs but are lacking the basic tools to function effectively and efficiently.

“We have seen that SMEs in Nigeria have enormous challenges of innovating, supporting their business growth and keeping the lights-on. That is why we have developed the SMERP solution to strategically address their challenges,” Orogbemi said.

He outlined that SMERP is a reliable, scalable and flexible solution that will help the SMEs to improve the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the Nigerian economy.

He pointed out that SMERP will provide business outcome such as smooth functioning of daily processes, enhancement of work efficiency, substantial reduction in recurring cost and improved operational efficiency for SMEs.

He added that the solution also comes with additional advantages of remote business monitoring, business intelligence and data analytics and improving the overall competitiveness in the world market through modern technologies.

“The SMERP ERP platform supports the survival and standardization of the SME sector through different modules such as invoicing, accounting, inventory, CRM, point of sale, rewards and loyalty programmes. These benefits to business owners ensure business expansion and transforming one-time customers to regulars,” Orogbemi said.

He noted that SMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development as they represent about 90 per cent of businesses and more than 50 per cent of employment worldwide.

The World Bank Group estimated that formal SMEs contribute up to 40 per cent of national income (GDP) in emerging economies.