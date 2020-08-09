Cyclist, passenger die in Anambra accident

Two persons died on Saturday night in a head-on-collusion along Nanka-Oko road, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The accident, which occurred around New Jerusalem at about 8.40pm, involved a Mitsubishi L300 bus and a Honda C75 motorcycle.

The Nation gathered both were reportedly on top speed and had a head-on-collusion while attempting to avoid potholes.

Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Pascal Anigbo confirmed the crash.

He said: “At about 8.40pm on Saturday 8 August, 2020 a fatal Road Traffic Crash involving a Mitsubishi L300 bus with enlistment number FGG212XV and a Honda C75 Motorcycle with registration number AKL843QH, was recorded at Nanka, by New Jerusalem, along Nanka-Oko road.

“Both vehicles were reportedly on top speed and had a head-on-collusion, as they tried to avoid potholes.

“The crash also involved a total of Four(4) male adults. The two victims on the motorcycle were rushed to St. Joseph Hospital, by FRSC rescue team from Nanka Outpost.

“They were confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital.

“Obstructions were cleared by the team and normal traffic flow ensured. The incident will be referred to the Nigeria Police Force, for further investigation.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew A. Kumapayi sends his condolences to the families of the killed victims. He strongly warns motorists against speeding, especially within built-up areas.

“Drivers should drive with maximum concentration, applying common sense speed limits and must tolerate other road users.”