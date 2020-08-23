Dáil to be recalled early in wake of golf dinner controversy

The Coalition parties have agreed to recall the Dáil amid calls for accountability in the wake of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which breached Covid-19 regulations.

In a statement, the Government said: “The Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Minister Eamon Ryan have agreed that the Dáil should be recalled following the reopening of schools. The Taoiseach will make this request to the Ceann Comhairle on Monday.”

The Dáil had been due to complete a six-week recess, returning on September 15th. Schools are due to re-open from the end of next week, meaning the Dáil is likely to return at least a week early.

The Taoiseach had on Friday rebuffed opposition demands to recall the Dáil, saying the Government’s priority was to ensure a safe reopening of schools at the start of September.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the golf dinner was “the last straw” and the Government had “descended into new levels of chaos”.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said on Friday the Dáil had to be recalled. “I’ve never seen such public anger on an issue so quickly,” he said.

Hogan to consider position

The announcement by the three party leaders for an early return of the Dáil came just hours after Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar asked Phil Hogan to “consider his position” as EU Commissioner after attending the controversial dinner along with more than 80 people.

Since June 29th indoor gatherings have been restricted to 50 people under the Government’s public health controls.

Further restrictions announced this week identified only weddings and artistic and cultural events as being allowed to have groups of up to 50.

Moreover, the latest regulations say tables in restaurants should not exceed six people, from no more than three households.

“The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste did speak with the Commissioner today and asked him to consider his position,” a Government spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

“They both believe that the event should never have been held, that the Commissioner’s apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanations of his action.”

The move puts Mr Hogan’s future as European Commissioner for Trade in doubt and is also likely to increase pressure on Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe, who was also in attendance.

Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar have not spoken to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who would have the power to remove Mr Hogan from office. Mr Hogan’s appointment as Commissioner was ratified by the European Parliament after being nominated by the previous government.