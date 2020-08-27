Dangote commits $1m to renovation

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote on Wednesday expressed the commitment to spend One million Dollars to rehabilitate the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

This is in line with the fulfillment of the promise made a year ago that the nation’s sporting facilities would be revived by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development and the rehabilitation, which includes re-grassing and restoration to world class standards, is expected to be done in 24 weeks.

The Minister, Sunday Dare, thanked the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote for responding to the call to restore the edifice: “After months of discussions, planning and processing, that promise has come to fulfillment in today (Wednesday) with the kick –off of the project… the football pitch will be getting the long overdue face- lift it deserves.’’

“The Minister further asserted: “This landmark event reinforces my faith in the public-private sector partnership in line with the Government’s efforts at delivering on our mandate. Government alone cannot fund sports and maintain facilities; we need more private corporations to take a cue from what Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Adebutu Kessington have done in supporting our drive to renovate and maintain our facilities.”

Speaking during the event, the representative of Dangote Group, Engr. Ahmed Mansur stated that the Company was committing One Million US Dollars to the project, to ensure that the main bowl pitch of Moshood Abiola Stadium is restored to world class.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba; President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Engr. Habu Gumel, Mallam Alhassan Yakmut as well as other Nigerian internationals including Daniel Amokachi; Nwankwo Kanu, Garba Lawal, Tijani Babangida, Chika Chukwumerije and Gabriel Okon.