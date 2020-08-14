Daniel Kaluuya To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of Femi Fadugba’s Novel “The Upper World”

Daniel Kaluuya is set to produce and star in the Netflix adaptation of “The Upper World”, the debut novel of Togo-born British-Nigerian writer Femi Fadugba. Oscar nominee Kaluuya will play Esso, the lead figure in the time-travelling young adult fiction. “The Upper World” is the first in a planned series of novels. “The Upper World” […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

