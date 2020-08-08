Danny Williams: Beating Mike Tyson was dream come true

….Says, I’m Nigerian and I want to join Nollywood

….Dad’s death lowest point of his career

Danny Williams, 47, was born British. He is a retired heavyweight boxer whose exploits in the ring made him one of the most popular British boxers of his day. Right now, Williams has called time with boxing. Except, perhaps, until he is called to assist younger and aspiring boxers at clinics as an instructor, the former British heavyweight champion says he has nothing left to offer in the fistic art of self-defence. “My boxing career is over,” he declared.

Born to a Jamaican mother and a father of Nigerian descent, the retired boxer feels that at his age, even though he has called it quits from boxing, he still has a hidden talent which is yet to be explored to the full. What he intends doing is far from the boxing ring. He wants to go into a new field altogether.

“I want to go into acting,” he said.

Acting may not be entirely new to Williams. In a telephone chat with Sports Vanguard, Williams boasted of a profitable stint in acting even before quitting boxing. He told us that he played a key role in a movie that turned out to be a thriller, a blockbuster which was rated 4th in Turkey at the time. He said a boxing agent took him to Turkey to play the role of a boxer in the movie.

Danny Williams’ Nigerian background remains hazy as he could neither name his state nor which of the Nigerian tribes his roots originated from. “My father told me his grandfather came from Nigeria and from available information, my paternal grandmother too was Nigerian,” Danny disclosed, adding, “my father’s name is Augustus Williams.”

When we pressed for details about his Nigerian background, the former boxer said, “He didn’t give me those details you are asking for. I don’t have the information you are asking me.”

On his boxing career, Danny Williams said his father, a boxing enthusiast, was the force behind his early introduction to the roped square.

“I started boxing when I was very young. My father told me he dreamt I had become a boxing champion and so he encouraged me. I was still very young and he trained me until I was 8, when he sent me to a boxing gym where I was trained as an amateur boxer.”

Williams still feels disappointed that his dad never lived long after he turned pro. “It was my father’s wish that I became a boxer and got me into boxing. He died of cancer months after,” a development Williams recalls as the lowest point of his career. “Losing my British title and my father’s death are the worst moments of my career, because he got me into boxing, and I lost the title the last time he was watching me box. He died of cancer months after,” Williams added.

Young Danny Williams boxed his way to prominence in the amateur ranks before turning professional. He recalled his glittering amateur days, “I won a couple of bronze medals for England in multi-nations games before I turned pro in 1995. I won the British heavyweight title three times,” Williams remarked proudly.

Williams trained at the famous Lynn AC boxing gym in SE London, He was a fast learner, often sparring with Henry Akinwande and Derek Angol. In 1991 Williams won the PLA tournament and won a gold medal in Sardinia multi-nation tournament. He also won gold medal in the Greek multi-nations tournament and a bronze medal in the Finland multi-nations in 1992.

Williams also won a bronze medal at the European Championships 1993 in heavyweight(91 kg/201 lbs) class and bronze at super heavyweight at the 1994 Commonwealth Games. He also won a gold medal at the 1994 Liverpool multi-nations tournament. His amateur record was 29–6.

Williams turned pro in 1995 and won his first fight via knockout. The promising Williams knocked out Vance Ideans in two rounds. He soon recorded a 15–0 (12 knockouts) profile. He was managed by London promoter Michael Helliet and trained by Jim McDonagh. In April 1999, he challenged Julius Francis for his British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. Although he was hot favourite, Williams lost in a points decision to the then 34-year-old veteran.

In 2000 Williams put together four knockouts before fighting Mark Potter for the Commonwealth title and the vacant British title. In an extremely dramatic fight, Williams suffered a dislocated right arm, yet very bravely, he fought on with one arm over two rounds before knocking Potter out with a left uppercut.

He recalled his stunning win over Mark Potter as his career highlight. “When I won the British title, I achieved that feat with one arm and became the first boxer in history, to win a fight with a broken shoulder. (I can send you a copy of the fight) he boasted. “I knocked the guy out with one arm and I became the first guy in history to achieve that.”

What happened to the other arm? We asked.

“It dislocated, so I began to use my left hand and, to God be the glory, I was able to knock him out.’

After the dramatic win over Potter, Williams was laid off due to injury. He recovered after six months to record another 32-second knockout over the respected opponent – Kali Meehan and then avenged his defeat to Francis, stopping the 36-year-old on an eye injury in the 4th round.

As a reward for hard work, Williams was signed by Don King and ended 2001 knocking out US journeyman Shaun Robinson. His tenure under King would prove to be uneventful, and they parted ways at the end of 2002.

In February 2003 Williams fought Turk champion Sinan Samil Sam for his European heavyweight title in Germany. Surprisingly Williams dropped three times and was stopped in six rounds.

He returned with a fourth-round stoppage of Australian Bob Mirovic to retain his Commonwealth title, then knocked out Michael Sprott in five rounds to defend his British & Commonwealth titles.

In 2004, Williams re-signed with Frank Warren, then lost his British and Commonwealth titles in a third meeting with Michael Sprott via a disputed close points decision.

Till date, Williams is insisting he was robbed of victory “I lasted a few years as heavyweight champion and I got robbed. Everybody thought I won the fight but I got robbed.”

After two comeback knockout wins, Williams boxed former world champion Mike Tyson who was a phenomenon and the likes of Danny Williams grew up watching him fight. Tyson was first demystified by Buster Douglas via a shocking knockout. When Tyson staged a comeback in 2004, Danny Williams had already become a household name in the heavyweight class in Europe and in Britain in particular.

The fight against Tyson held in Freedom Hall State Fairground, Louisville, Kentucky. After staggering Williams numerous times in the first round, Tyson began to tire in the fourth round, when Williams threw a torrent of punches, he forced Tyson to go down. Tyson was counted out sitting with his back to the ropes and made no attempt to get to his feet while looking up at the referee. He had to be helped to his feet because, as was later discovered, he left the ring with a torn ligament in his leg.

“I beat Tyson via 4th knockout and that remains the greatest victory of my career as a boxer,” Williams recalled.

How was it like beating Tyson, who, to the average fan, was boxing personified?

“It was an unbelievable feeling. I grew up watching Mike Tyson. He was a wonderful fighter and a fantastic boxer,” he said, but added, “I must confess that I may not have been able to beat him when he was at his peak. I know I couldn’t have had a chance against him. But again, here in the ring was a man who was a phenomenon with a tremendous past.

He was an amazing fighter and I felt that pride and satisfaction that I shared the same ring with him and, for the records, I came out victorious via knockout. It was a dream come true.”

After the fight against Tyson, Danny Williams’ career took a dive into oblivion, In December he finally challenged for a world heavyweight title, but Vitali Klitschko proved too much, as Williams was stopped in the 8th round.

“I had a shot at the world title against Vitalis Klitschko and I lost that fight. After that my career went down.”

Williams, who was called the Brixton Bomber said his loss to Klitschko forced him to retire.

“I took a lot of punishment from Klitschko and in boxing, punishment from a lot of punches makes you age fast. After that fight, I felt I couldn’t continue and I stopped fighting.”

After hanging his gloves, Danny Williams said he is not finished yet. He has decided to dust his acting garments and join the fray as a Nollywood actor.

Having participated in a movie in Turkey, Williams said he would bring his experience to bear.

“Yes, I have done a movie in Turkey. I was invited to Turkey to play a role in a movie. They got in touch with my boxing agent and asked that they wanted a former boxer. So I was called to take part in the movie which I gladly accepted to be part of. The film was highly rated and it was rated number four in Turkey at the time.”

Williams said he’s open to doing all kinds of films. “I want to try something else as I can’t do action,” the boxing champion enthused.

He, however, implored Nollywood producers and directors within and outside the shores of the country to give him a chance, in the bid to actualize his acting dream.

Talking about his love for Nollywood, Williams said his mother, a Jamaican is a lover of Nigerian films, adding that “she’s always watching Nigerian films, hence my interest grew too.”

According to the ex-boxing champion, Nollywood has grown rapidly over the years, such that he believes the platform will take him to the next level.

Williams believes he can add a lot of value to the Nollywood industry and also speaks on his motivation. “I am greatly inspired and hungry to achieve. I hope to do my best and make everyone happy. I just want to be a good actor.”

He said his passion for Nollywood heightened when his friend Abdulrahaman urged him to visit Nigeria.

Said Williams, “My friend and brother, Abdulrahaman Afolabi Animashaun (who is the son former Vanguard’s Editorial Board Chairman, late Alhaji Kola Animashaun) has been the one encouraging me to come to Nigeria and he has promised to provide me with the necessary links in the Nollywood industry”.

Despite declaring his retirement from boxing, Williams said he could spare a moment for kids aspiring to become boxers when he visits Nigeria.

“Definitely, I would want to take a look at what they are doing and perhaps have a few training sessions with the young boxers there. I would be glad to do so,” he concluded.

