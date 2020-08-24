Daily News

Dare gets briefs on Principal Cup

The organisers of the forthcoming  National Principal’s Cup, HideaPlus Limited, are to announce the ambassadors for the rebranded competition which has produced top stars for the country in the past.

HideaPlus Limited met with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development at its office in Abuja on last week  to present its ‘roadmap for the national principals and headmasters cup’ and also shared her action plans with the Honourable Minister and members of the sports ministry.

The Roadmap highlighted the level of work  done by HideaPlus Limited as well as strategies the marketing firm would  adopt to kick start the competition once there is an all clear to resume sporting activities in the country.

The Minister noted that in spite of  the constraints and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry is determined to hold at least one of the two tournaments under strict measures and guidelines as laid down by relevant agencies and bodies.

