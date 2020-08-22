Dashcam captures terrifying drive through California wildfires that have killed six

A dashcam has captured people making the terrifying drive through the California wildfires that have now killed six with two of the blazes now in the top ten biggest ever seen in the state, as Governor Newsom pleads with Canada and Australia to send help.

Horrifying footage showed the scenes from a car driving through the raging flames of the Hennessey Fire in Napa County with heavy smoke filling the air and burning trees overhead dangerously threatening to topple.

A staggering 560 fires continue to spread uncontrollably across the state of California, with at least six people so far killed by the deadly, uncontrollable blazes.

More than 771,000 acres have been destroyed – bigger than the whole state of Rhode Island – as the wildfires wipe out homes, trees and entire neighborhoods that they find in their paths.

Much of the destruction can be put down to the two massive blazes the SCU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex, which are now some of the biggest in the state’s history.

As the near-on 12,000 firefighters drafted in struggle to bring the burgeoning crisis under control, the governor issued an SOS call to other states and nations to help save the Golden State.

This comes as 14 other US states are now grappling with wildfires on their own land and as smoke pollution from California billows into neighboring Nebraska.

Dozens of wildfires across Central and Northern California more than doubled in size Friday, becoming some of the largest in state history and threatening small towns in the path.

More than 500 homes and buildings have been destroyed and 43 firefighters and civilians have been hurt.

Four people died in the LNU Complex fire in the North Bay area that has so far destroyed more than 480 homes and structures and burned more than 219,000 acres.

The victims were found inside a burned down home in Napa County where, just over a week ago, people were enjoying vineyards in the famed wine country.

Another victim – a utility crewman – died Wednesday while he was helping clear electrical hazards for first-responders at the same fire.

This came after a firefighter helicopter pilot was killed in a crash in Fresno County earlier that day.

Fears are mounting for the safety of residents across the state as Gov. Newsom admitted Friday that California is ‘putting everything we have’ into tackling the wildfires but it has not been enough to halt them in their tracks.

Two of the fires – the SCU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex – are the seventh-largest and 10th-largest fires the state has ever seen in its recent history.

The LNU alone has almost quadrupled in size over the last two days, stretching across 220,000 acres from Napa County to four surrounding counties.

‘We are not naive by any stretch about how deadly this moment is and why it is essential… that you heed evacuation orders and that you take them seriously,’ Newsom said.

Ten states, including Oregon, New Mexico and Texas, have already sent in fire crews to help the embattled state and the governor is now urging Canada and Australia to send help as the state’s resources are buckling under the strain of the fires.

Locals are also begging for more assistance as desperate residents have been forced to take matters into their own hands, with homeowners working side-by-side professional crews hosing down a burning redwood in Henry Cowell State Park.

‘We need HELP in the Santa Cruz mountains. SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD NOW!’ San Jose State University professor Scott Myers-Lipton said on Twitter.

Fire crews are fighting a losing battle and 175,000 people have been told to flee their homes in droves.

With nowhere to turn but evacuation shelters, Californians face the dilemma of also risking the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical experts also warned that the pandemic poses a greater risk amid the health hazards of the smoky air and extreme heat, especially for older adults and those with respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, campers and rangers were evacuated from the Big Basin Redwoods State Park before the flames tore in, destroying the historic buildings in the state’s oldest park.

Its historic headquarters, lodge, ranger office, nature museum, store, maintenance shop and multiple park residences have all burned down.

Dangerously poor air quality is moving beyond the addled state to neighboring states including Nebraska, the National Weather Service warned.

Another 14 Western states are facing their own crises as high temperatures have now sparked devastating wildfires beyond the Golden State.

Arizona and Oregon have been hard hit with 12 active large fires spreading through areas.

In Colorado, the Pine Gulch Fire in Colorado has burned more than 125,000 acres making it the second largest fire in the state’s history.