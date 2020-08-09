Data Science Nigeria wins the Best Poster Award at the Global EC20 Conference

Data Science Nigeria (DSN) has won the best poster award at the 21st edition of the ACM Conference on Economics and Computation (EC’ 20), the world’s premier conference on the interface of economics and computer science. The conference held virtually between July 13 and 17, 2020 and was organised by the Association for Computing Machinery, New York, United States.

