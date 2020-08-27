Davido Shares His Playlist On Teen Vogue

Superstar singer Davido has not failed to get the recognition in the international scene as one of Africa’s biggest for his back to back hits songs.

Davido recently featured as a guest on Teen Vogue’s “Playlist Of My Life” and he shared his inspirations and soundtracks to his life.

The singer’s “Playlist of My Life” includes 2Baba‘s “African Queen” and P-square‘s “Do Me“.

Other songs that made it to his playlist are “Olufunmi” by Styl-Plus, “Gongo Aso” by 9ice, “Kini Big Deal” by Naeto C, and more.

His new album “A Better Time” which will be out early October.

Watch below: