Day old baby abandoned in Anambra apartment

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A day old baby was on Thursday reportedly found along the corridor of an apartment in Ozalla village, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The baby wrapped in a cloth and abandoned by an unknown person, was reportedly found by the occupant of the house, who was said to have taken the baby to the police station.

Similarly, an 11-year old boy who gave his name as Akachukwu Gabriel was reportedly found wondering along the temporary site of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) junction.

Confirming both incidents, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the baby was in good health condition and would be handed over to the Social Welfare for proper care while efforts were ongoing to trace the parent to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said the 11-year old boy is presently in the protective care of B’ Divisional Anti human trafficking unit Awka pending identification of his parents or guardian.

He said, “On the 13/08/2020 at about 9:20am, One Ginika Okoromike ‘f’ of Ozalla village isuofia reported at Aguata Police station in company of a staff attached to Ozalla-Isuofia community health center, that on the same date at about 6am, a day old baby girl was wrapped up in a cloth and abandoned at the corridor of her house by unknown person.

“All efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive.

“On the 12/8/2020 at about 6:30pm Police patrol team attached to 29 PMF Awka while on patrol along UNIZIK junction found a male child of about 11 years old who gave his name as Akachukwu Gabriel. He is about 3 feet tall, dark in complexion and speaks Igbo language fluently.

“The boy said he trekked from Nnewi to Awka en-route Abakaliki in Ebonyi State where he allegedly hails from. He is presently in the protective care of B’ Divisional Anti human trafficking unit Awka pending identification of his parents or guardian.

“In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to disseminate this massage through your medium to enable the biological parents or close relations identify him.

“Anyone with useful information about the found child should report at B’ Divisional Police Station or contact PPRO Anambra State Police Command through GSM no 08060970639.”

