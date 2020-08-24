Dead girl, 12, ‘wakes up’ while family clean her body for burial in Indonesia

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Published: 05:39 EDT, 24 August 2020 | Updated: 05:41 EDT, 24 August 2020

A dead girl ‘woke up’ for an hour before ‘dying again’ after her body was placed in a bath to be cleaned for burial, it has been reported.

The 12-year-old’s eyes opened, she re-gained her heartbeat and her body warmed and began to move, the shocked family told local press.

Doctors rushed to their home in East Java, Indonesia, to give the child oxygen, but she ‘died again’ an hour later.

The girl – named Siti Masfufah Wardah – was declared dead at 6pm on August 18 in Dr Mohamad Saleh Hospital, Probolinggo, following organ complications due to chronic diabetes. Her family had taken her home at 7pm.

The bodies of patients who die of heart failure have been known to briefly develop a pulse again – in a condition known as Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC).

Around 82 per cent of cases occur ten minutes after death, according to a 2007 report published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.

Siti Masfufah Wardah opened her eyes again, re-gained her heartbeat, and her body warmed and began to move after it was bathed at the family home in East Java, Indonesia

Her father Ngasiyo, 40, told local media: ‘When her body was being bathed, her body temperature suddenly warmed.

‘And her closed eyes suddenly re-opened. And we found her heart was beating again and her body moved.’

After her death was confirmed a second time, Siti’s body was washed again and buried at the Lambangkuning Village Cemetery.

Lumbang Police Chief AKP Muhammad Dugel confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

Her father Ngasiyo, 40, pictured, said it happened when they were bathing her body for burial

Signs of ROSC can include breathing, coughing and movement, or a palpabale pulse, according to NHS England

It states in notes for ambulance staff that ROSC is ‘the main objective for all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests and can be achieved through immediate and effective treatment at the scene’.

As many as 2,583 patients were resuscitated causing ROSC observations in 2017.