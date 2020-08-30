World News Death Toll Rises to 29 in North China Restaurant Collapse By The Associated Press 7 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 32 The two-story restaurant was in the province of Shanxi. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments