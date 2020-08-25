Delta State : Security Man Caught Defiling An 8 Year-Old Girl

A security man was caught in a disgusting act of defiling an 8 year-old daughter of a pastor in Asaba, Delta state.

According to online sources, the security man was caught in the terrible act on Saturday, August 22nd in an uncompleted building, close to the girl’s residence.

It was however gathered that the man has been seen entering the uncompleted building with the young girl multiple times, but residents were unsure of what he does with the girl, until he was caught.

The suspect was tied up naked and beaten by residents, before he was taken to the police station for further investigation despite refusal by the victim’s parent to press charges in other to prevent traumatizing the child.

According to reports, the victim’s parents, who are pastors, have decided not to press charges due to stigmatization.

Meanwhile The Delta State Government has raised the alarm over high rate of defilement of minors and domestic violence in the state.

The Director, Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Unit of the Ministry Justice, Mrs Uche Akamagwuna, said the ministry was currently prosecuting over 300 cases of defilement of minors alone and over 50 cases of domestic violence including five cases of incest in courts in the state

He spoke in Asaba, the state capital, during the ongoing awareness campaign in schools against sexual and domestic violence in schools.

Akamagwuna narrated the ordeal of a 17-year-old girl, who was ganged raped by a group of nine boys at Ogume, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, saying the cases of defilement had assumed an alarming dimensions.

She said, “Eight out of the nine boys that allegedly raped the 17 years old girl have been remanded in prison custody by a Kwale High Court, while one of the boys is still at large.

Like this: Like Loading...