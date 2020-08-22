Deji of Akure orders closure of markets, shops over festival celebration

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunade, yesterday, ordered the closure of markets and shops in the Ondo State capital over the celebration of 2020 Aheregbe and Amole festivals.

The festivals will take place on Monday, August 24 and Wednesday, September 9, respectively.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Deji, Michael Adeyeye, said in a statement that “no trading or opening of shops under any guise will be allowed on these days.”

Residents, market women and shop owners were “kindly enjoined to comply with this directive.”

The CPS however, said that the festivals would not restrict human and vehicular movement.