Delta APC crisis deepens over suspension of woman leader

By Festus Ahon

THE lingering crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress, APC, inward 6, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State, has deepened, following the purported suspension of the state woman leader of the party, Mrs Janet Oyubu.

Reacting to the development, some stakeholders of the party in the ward, said they were not aware of the suspension of the woman leader, saying no meeting where the decision to remove her from office was held.

Chairman, Elder and Leaders Forum, Mr Josaih Akporkighe said the news of the woman leader’s removal came to them as a rude shock, alleging that “we leant that our excos have been brainwashed and made to put their signatures on a document they can not stand to defend when cross-examined individually and we say no to that”.

Also speaking, Assistant Youth Leader of the Ward, Mr Agbagu Frank, said Oyubu remained the state woman leader, reiterating that nobody could remove her from office.

Meanwhile, Mrs Janet Oyubu has said she did not receive any letter of suspension. She, however, said she was aware of plans to remove her illegally.

