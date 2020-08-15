Delta community chairman dies in dynamite explosion

Elo Edremoda, Warri

A dynamite blast has reportedly killed the chairman of Agadama community in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North council area of Delta state, Sunday Iniovogoma.

The incident reportedly happened around 12:40pm on Friday.

According to community sources, other persons in the building sustained varying degrees of injuries in the explosion.

The deceased was said to have been napping in his house when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Details surrounding the dynamite blast were not clear as of the time of filing this report, but sources claim unidentified persons were behind the act.

“He was sleeping in his bedroom when the blast occurred.

“It appears that the perpetrators of the act apparently threw the dynamite into his bedroom, while he was sleeping and it exploded, damaging parts of the building. It killed the chair ma on the spot,” a source said.

The incident, The Nation learnt led to the barricading of the Uwheru/Bomadi Road by youths of Agadama community in protest of the death of the chairman.

But the arrival of a police team to the area reportedly restored calm and traffic flow to the route.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the blast in a text message Saturday morning.

Its spokesperson, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, while noting that “no” further information had been gotten, stated “it is true”.

