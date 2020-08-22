Democracy, rascality and legitimacy

Dayo Sobowale

The coup in Mali, the lockdown presidential election party conventions in the US and the power struggle of two Vice Chancellors in the ivory tower of Unilag form the focus of our attention today. The three events show that democratic rascality is not a monopoly of street protests which are an accepted part of dissent but that it exists in high places notably this time in the ivory tower and even among past and incumbent presidents in the struggle for power in any democratic setting. The military coup in Mali has been condemned by a largely democratic world led by the UN and ECOWAS but it has happened all the same and the Malians who know where the democratic shoe pinches are happy with it. Also at the convention of the Democratic Party without the usual large crowd former US President Barak Obama and his wife made speeches that made a mocked the diligence and competence of the presidency of incumbent President Donald Trump who retorted in kind that he was elected to succeed Obama because of Obama’s well known shortcomings. Somehow in my view all three are right in their observations . At Unilag the senior staff union said they recognize the seemingly sacked VC as the real VC because the Senate still backs him and they back the senate and not the acting VC they see as an impostor, and that too makes very good sense. Especially in an educational setting where the rule of law is expected to prevail and more so in a university with the high rating of Unilag.

It is my contention today that three events show the travails of democracy all over the world as well as the use, miss –use, abuse and the limits of power in various settings. They show the hope inherent in democratic elections for change by a victorious majority and the disenchantment and frustration inherent in a non performing government by the electorate at large. In today’s world military coups are out of fashion and that is why the coup leaders in Mali are promising a programme for election to civilian rule . Yet the fact that the military combatant were welcome as a sort of salvation army while protests against corruption and insecurity were going on in Mali showed that the democratic rascality of the coup in dismissing an elected president was not that much of a taboo. More so in a democratic environment where the elected government had lost touch with the desires , expectations, and aspirations of the electorate that put it in power.

In many ways the democratic rascality in Mali has a lot to do with the situation in Nigeria. This is because the Nigerian government is involved in a great war against corruption that seems to be rocking from an upper cut or knockout blow as corruption fights back fiercely and even the government has admitted that it has problems of mistrust and disbelief with those it charged with fighting corruption. The issue of insecurity in both the North West and North East are similar to the incursion of the Jihadists into Mali with arms from Libya which has led to French forces being stationed in Mali to resist and repel the Jihadists. However the soldiers in Mali have no legitimacy for their intervention even though the move was popular and can only be legitimized by a free and fair election . The difference here is that Nigeria’s government has legitimacy and has been given a second term to fight corruption, secure the lives and property of Nigerians and improve the quality of life of Nigerians especially in this pandemic. Nigerians believe firmly and somewhat that the government should live up to its billing. The president especially should show more concern on the issue of insecurity in the North East and North West and stop the marauders killing Nigerians with impunity. That is the legitimate function of government. The government should re strategise militarily to defeat Boko Haram swiftly and by all means and control the herds men killing people in the nation. Nigerians have confidence in the Army to deliver on this matter and are baffled that the issue is getting protracted. It however should not be allowed to become an issue for the next election in 2023 as the reputation of both the incumbent president and the Nigerian Army that led ECOMOG in Liberia is very much at stake on the rampaging terrorism and insurgency in the nation. A stitch in time saves nine.

With regard to the coming November presidential elections in the US the Democratic Party, through those who spoke at its election convention this week has shown that its major priority is to get Joe Biden to replace Donald Trump But Donald Trump has already cast aspersion on the quality of the coming election by saying he can only lose if it is rigged. Which to me is political rascality unbecoming of a candidate in the coming election. That is already questioning the legitimacy of a Biden presidency if Trump loses. That really shows how muddy American politics has become in the Trump era. But Trump threatened not to accept the election results while Obama was in office and nothing came out of the threat even though he (Trump) eventually won the 2016 presidential election. Obama in my view was therefore culpable of negligence and overconfidence in not asking the FBI to probe Trump on his threat not to accept the results of the 2016 presidential elections. Indeed Obama never thought Trump could win the 2016 election and succeed him. Now Trump is contesting an election in 2020 that he says will be rigged and there is no one to call him to order because he is president. That surely is a lesson in political rascality and it is a sad day for American politics and democracy.

Similarly it is a sad day for legitimacy and the rule of law when two egg heads are fighting for one position of VC of UNILAG which has one of the best law faculties in Nigeria. That is some form of political and democratic rascality. The Chairman of ASSU in the university put it succinctly that the Senate is the highest authority in an academic setting and it backs the VC dismissed by the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the governing Council. ASSU spokesman went on say that the University should not be run by an impostor who seeks legitimacy by addressing the press and the university workers. Which is reasonable. This is because the spectacle of two VCs in a community of professors and distinguished scholars makes a mockery of learning, knowledge and management. It is a situation expected among touts and hooligans in market places and motor parks and should be an embarrassment to graduates and present students of the University. I think the Visitor of the University should intervene to save the public image and reputation of this illustrious educational citadel from this embarrassing political and leadership rascality. Once again – From the fury of this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.