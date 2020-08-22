Daily News

Democracy, rascality and legitimacy

Dayo Sobowale

The coup in Mali, the lockdown presidential election party  conventions in the US  and  the power struggle of two  Vice  Chancellors in the ivory tower of Unilag form  the focus of our attention today.  The  three events show  that  democratic rascality is not a monopoly of street  protests which   are  an  accepted part of   dissent  but   that  it exists in high places  notably  this time in the ivory   tower and even  among past  and incumbent  presidents in the struggle for power in any democratic setting. The  military coup  in Mali  has been condemned by a largely democratic  world led by the UN and ECOWAS  but it has happened  all  the same and the Malians who  know where the democratic shoe  pinches are  happy  with it. Also  at   the convention of the  Democratic Party  without  the usual  large crowd  former US President Barak  Obama  and his wife  made speeches  that made a mocked  the   diligence and competence of the presidency of incumbent President Donald  Trump  who  retorted in kind that  he was elected to succeed Obama because  of  Obama’s    well   known   shortcomings.  Somehow  in my  view   all  three  are  right in their  observations . At  Unilag  the   senior    staff     union  said  they  recognize the seemingly  sacked VC  as the real  VC  because  the Senate  still  backs him and they  back  the senate  and not  the acting VC they  see as an impostor, and that  too  makes very  good  sense.  Especially    in an    educational   setting where the rule of law  is expected to prevail and more   so  in a university  with    the high    rating   of Unilag.

It  is my contention today  that three events show the travails  of democracy all  over the world as well  as the use, miss –use, abuse  and the limits of power  in various  settings. They  show the hope inherent in democratic elections for change by a victorious majority and the disenchantment  and frustration inherent in a non performing   government by  the electorate  at large. In   today’s world  military  coups  are  out of fashion and that is why the  coup  leaders  in   Mali  are  promising a programme  for election to civilian  rule  . Yet    the fact that the   military   combatant   were welcome as  a  sort of salvation army while protests against  corruption and insecurity  were  going on in Mali  showed  that the  democratic rascality of the coup in dismissing an  elected  president was  not  that  much of a taboo. More   so  in a democratic environment where the elected government had lost  touch  with the desires , expectations,   and  aspirations of the   electorate  that put it in power.

In many ways the   democratic  rascality in Mali  has a lot  to do with the situation in Nigeria. This   is   because  the   Nigerian government is involved in a great war against  corruption that  seems  to  be rocking  from an     upper   cut   or   knockout     blow as corruption  fights back  fiercely  and even  the government  has admitted that  it  has  problems  of mistrust   and disbelief  with those it charged with fighting  corruption. The issue of insecurity in both the North West and North East  are  similar to the incursion of the Jihadists into Mali  with  arms from  Libya   which has led to French  forces being stationed in Mali  to resist and repel   the Jihadists. However   the     soldiers     in Mali  have  no  legitimacy  for their intervention  even though the move was popular  and can only be legitimized  by a free and fair  election . The  difference here is that Nigeria’s  government  has legitimacy  and has been given a second  term  to  fight corruption, secure the lives and property   of  Nigerians and  improve  the quality of  life of Nigerians especially  in this pandemic. Nigerians   believe   firmly  and somewhat  that   the  government  should  live up to its billing. The president especially  should show more concern on the issue of insecurity  in the North East and North West and stop the marauders  killing Nigerians with impunity. That  is the legitimate  function of government. The  government  should  re strategise  militarily   to defeat  Boko  Haram swiftly  and by all  means and control the herds men  killing people in the nation. Nigerians have confidence in the Army to deliver on this matter  and  are baffled that  the   issue  is getting protracted. It   however    should  not be allowed to  become an issue  for the  next election in 2023  as the reputation of both the incumbent  president and the Nigerian Army  that led ECOMOG in Liberia   is very much  at  stake on the rampaging terrorism  and insurgency  in the nation. A  stitch in time saves nine.

With  regard  to the coming November presidential  elections  in the US the  Democratic Party, through  those  who spoke  at  its    election  convention  this week  has shown that its major  priority is to get Joe  Biden to replace Donald  Trump But Donald Trump has already cast aspersion  on the quality of the coming election by saying he can  only lose if it is rigged. Which  to me is political  rascality unbecoming of a candidate in the coming election. That  is already  questioning the legitimacy of a Biden  presidency  if Trump  loses. That  really  shows how muddy  American politics  has become in the Trump  era. But  Trump  threatened not  to accept  the election results  while  Obama was in office  and nothing came out of the threat even though he  (Trump) eventually  won the 2016 presidential  election. Obama  in my  view  was   therefore culpable of negligence and overconfidence in  not  asking the FBI to  probe Trump  on his threat not to accept the results  of the 2016 presidential  elections. Indeed  Obama  never   thought Trump   could win the  2016  election and succeed   him. Now Trump is contesting an election   in  2020 that  he says  will  be rigged and there is no one to call  him to order  because he is president. That  surely is a lesson  in political  rascality  and it is a sad day for American politics and democracy.

Similarly it  is a sad  day  for  legitimacy  and the  rule  of law when   two  egg heads are  fighting for one position of VC   of  UNILAG  which  has one of the best  law  faculties in Nigeria.  That  is some  form of political  and democratic rascality. The Chairman of ASSU in the university put it succinctly  that the Senate is the highest authority in an academic setting and it backs the VC dismissed  by  the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the  governing Council. ASSU spokesman went on say that the University should  not be run by an impostor who  seeks  legitimacy  by addressing the press  and the university  workers. Which is reasonable. This is because  the spectacle of two VCs  in  a community   of  professors and   distinguished   scholars     makes a mockery  of  learning, knowledge  and  management. It  is  a situation expected  among    touts  and    hooligans   in  market  places and motor parks  and should be an  embarrassment to  graduates and present students  of the University. I think  the Visitor  of the University  should  intervene  to  save  the public  image and reputation of this illustrious educational   citadel    from   this embarrassing     political   and   leadership   rascality.  Once again – From the fury of this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

