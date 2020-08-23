Democratic Convention: Many words, few ideas

By Briane Browne

The four-day Democratic Party convention ended Thursday. It was a disappointment given the severity of the moment. The event was political vaudeville without the live audience that would have given some cover to the utter emptiness of what was said. The Democrats fell short where it counted the most. They offered no tangible policy positions on how to free America and the world from morass in which they now find themselves. The convention was four days of platitudes about how virtuous the Democrats hold themselves to be combined with varying degrees of invectives regarding the current American president. However, if the convention were to be measured by the time devoted to needed policy recommendations, the four-day event could have been condensed into barely a quarter hour.

Despite the obvious lack of substance, the Democrats emerged from the convention quite happy. Their partisan onlookers also seem to have gleefully overlooked the absence of policy content. Despite the oft-stated claim that the election is an epochal contest for the very soul and future of the nation, the Democrats offered no solution except to assert that they were the solution. The people are merely to accept the Democrats’ positive self-appraisal, no further questions need to be asked, no further scrutiny given. The Democratic convention was thus both a test of confidence as well as a confidence job.

The Democrats placed themselves on sale as the saviors of American-style democracy and decency. In this, they may have something. They may well be the guardians of the American way at least more so than Trump is such a guardian. Thus, voting Democratic is likely the best way to return to what was. However, the way things were does not imply the wonderland the Democrats seem to suggest. Before Trump, things were growing more unjust, inequal, racist and martial. Trump merely continued the erosion, adding his own idiosyncratic twist of buffoonery and overt narcissism. The con job the Democratic Convention seemed to have put over is a rather massive one. The Democrats are set on convincing America and the world that a return to the pre-Trumpian mode is a high exemplar of democracy and decency. As such, they have managed to portray Trump as impending death so that they may be able to hoodwink people by selling chronic disease as instant wellness. The Democrats are not interested in improving the state of things; they are merely bent on returning to the previous shambles and calling it heaven by glossing over its many flaws. But try as they might, there is not enough gloss to accomplish the charade.

If the Democrats win using this vacuity, it may constitute a larger political swindle than the one Trump executed four years ago. Thus, the election now boils down to pitting the shameless Master Swindler of this generation and his dimwit journeymen against a competing guild of con artists who have so perfected the art of false virtue that they believe their own lies. This is a fault of which Trump is not even guilty. He is honest enough to know he is lying.

After what I saw from this convention, America is in grave trouble, more so than I thought. I watched four days of prominent Democrats but witnessed not a genuine leader equal to these grueling times. Yes, some of them were decent perhaps even well-intentioned people. But for the main, they showed themselves for what they are. They are long-term members of a well-lubricated but corrupting political machine. They have soaked themselves in the temptations of power, money, fame and influence. This immersion leaves little room for true concern for the plight of the nameless, faceless multitude. The socialization these people receive is akin to that received by leaders of a criminal organization. Sociopaths flourish and good souls vanish under the grind of institutions that have gone awry because they are more the conduits of the personal ambitions of elitists than of the collective good of the nation.

The prominence one gains as a member of that machine comes at the price of the person’s democratic soul. The cost of prominence is to detach oneself from the interests and lives of the people duped to vote for you. What a politician gains in polish and appearance to seem as if they are sincere, they lose in actual concern for the average person. The Democratic Party is a party of the corporate boardroom and the exclusive country club as is the Republican Party. Where they differ is simply the different names of the boardrooms and clubhouses they inhabit. In any event, these are places the average person cannot go unless employed to clean the floors or cook the food.

There are no true leaders of the people in the Democratic Party. Anyone who tries to tell the people the truth will be ushered from the gathering much lie a loquacious drunk being escorted from afternoon tea or a vocal ex-wife led from the wake of a wealthy but utterly despicable former spouse. Instead, the people at the convention are not leaders as much as they are managers of a system that is slowly corroding and pulling apart at its seams. Because they have forfeited and sacrificed so much of their core humanity to be promoted within this morbid system, they cannot see its grave structural failings. They are too invested in it and profit too much from it to place it under the fundamental questioning it deserves. Thus, they never see the need for serious reform. They are the advocates of a small patch here and slight paste there.

Everything will be fine if only Trump exits. Yet how can so much wrong belong only to one man? It is impossible. What troubles America is more than Trump. To blame Trump exclusively even primarily is to not really want to fix what has gone wrong.

The speeches given at the convention were the unimaginative addresses of managers of a failing company trying to convince the employees that the firm will somehow avert bankruptcy even as a horde of creditors pound at the front gate. There was nothing said that should convince anyone the Democrats know how to resolve the problems at hand. The essence of their speeches was all the people have to do is place their faith in the Democrats and click their heels three times or shout “God bless America” as they go to bed then all will be well. This was nothing but an elaborate con job of magnificent proportions at a pivotal moment. It shows the decrement of America’s leadership as well as the stultifying of that nation’s collective mind.

Gone is the eloquence and deepness of thought of Lincoln, Roosevelt or even a Kennedy. Definitely, there is no King, Fannie Lou Hamer, Paul Robeson or other such personality among them who has the sheer courage and moral force to tell things as they truly are. Everything was sugarcoated because what existed beneath the coating was of no great value except as a trick. Nothing that was said during that convention will be remembered a week hence. The convention was much like a church revival where the preacher goes about leaping up and down, whipping the people into a stir. Those in attendance begin to whoop and holler, enjoying a grand old time of it. Catch one of the attendants two days after and he will beam about the event. Ask him to recite one thing learned that will help him in life or save his eternal soul, he will blankly stare at you. He remembers not a word the preacher spouted because there was nothing of substance to it. Same with the Democratic convention. It was but a political tent revival.

The Democrats have decided they do not have to offer much to the people. They figure it will be enough to light Trump in effigy. The Democrats are likely right. This empty, somewhat cynical, strategy will win the election. Yet, it will not do much to improve the nation. Whether Trump or Biden is the captain, the ship continues to slowly go under; but those who can change its fortunes are too in love with frolicking about the top deck. They cannot see the misery of the toilers in the engine room.

Former President Obama said that Trump was unfit and uncaring. The truth of this is unassailable. However, that Trump is a broken president does not render Biden fit for the job. Obama offered nothing to score Biden high but to say he is decent and avuncular. These are good recommendations for someone renting a house but woefully insufficient endorsements for someone who sees tenancy in the White House. Obama’s speech lacked bite and higher purpose. He danced the soft-shoe even though he thought he had tossed dynamite. Had he the bluntness the moment required, he would have said, “Donald Trump has gone about claiming he would make America great again. Well, by one singular act Trump can make that claim immediately true. And what is that act? All he has to do is get the hell out of the White House!!” Obama said nothing close to this. He had the chance to lead the charge. He demurred for he selected false decorum over the demands of the moment and thus the opportune moment passed. Obama is still afflicted by the belief that merely using the word “bold,” is an adequate substitute for bold action itself. Thus, he mischaracterizes minor steps as if they are great leaps. Meanwhile, the ship keeps slowly sinking.

Michelle Obama tried. She spoke about how Biden had the morality and decency that Trump lacked. Here I must make an observation. Both the Obamas and many others spoke in a pitch half a step higher than their normal tones. This was rehearsed affectation. They knew their speeches were a retinue of nice-sounding but meaningless platitudes much like a string of glossy commercials selling an attractive but fundamentally tasteless confection. Thus, they had to try harder to sound sincere and profound because the value of their speeches was frightfully less than the sum of the words used.

Hypocrite of week goes to Colin Powell. The Republican came to the convention to endorse Biden, the Democrat. Fair enough as more is fair in politics than in either love or war. However, Powell stepped in the mud when he harped on Trump’s lack of integrity. Uncle Colin should be among the last to go that road. Here is a man who went before the UN and entire world to purposefully lie when the truth could have averted grievous war. Instead, the result of his fabrications was an unwarranted conflagration that claimed approximately one million lives. Powell abetted wholesale slaughter just to save one job — his own. Very few men in world history have committed so unbalanced a tradeoff; thus, he is in rare but infamous company. If America were subject to the writ of the World Court, Powell and others would be in the prison grab of war criminals.

Instead, he is being paraded as a genuine national hero simply because he is a photogenic black man willing to lend his name and smile to unwarranted international homicide on a massive scale. His complexion is light enough to place Whites at ease while just dark enough to get blacks to board the lunatic train. Thus, he is a precious device to attract black support for military imperialism and its attendant evils.

However, Powell’s blackness is but skin deep. His true color is the drab banality of power deployed to crush the weak and vulnerable who cater not to America’s will and whim. His blackness is only a political affectation used when the moment is keen and the price is right. He is the antithesis of the entire black freedom struggle yet he is now being portrayed as its natural offspring. But when does the olive branch produce an errant but eager bomb as its fruit? He has been brought forth to make black America believe that war is good. In this sad venture, he along with Obama have been highly successful. The drums of peace have been silenced in black America. We have largely joined the war mongers in the lust for foreign land and in the spillage of foreign blood.

Here, I must admit I am being harsh on Powell and other black figures. As a black man, I have that right, I have that duty for I hold my people to a higher standard. White American leaders are inculcated with racism and empire at an early age. They are lost in the main. However, black people should have a different perspective due to our unique history as hunted and tortured people. This history should figure in the worldview of Powell and Obama. Yet, it does not. Power is apparently more than an aphrodisiac; it seemingly induces a strong amnesia as well.

This brings me to the address of VP nominee Kamala Harris. She spoke over a thousand words but did not give us even a sliver of a picture of what she stands for. All she did was emote a fake sincerity while looking nice.

Then there was presidential candidate Joe Biden. Pundits say he gave the speech of a lifetime. This is hyperbole. His talk was competent and well delivered. But it was an address that failed to address the moment at hand. He spoke of chasing away the Trumpian darkness and of a return to dignity and decency. He spent barely two minutes talking about what he would actually do as president. What he said about the economy was so airy and vague as to almost seem dismissive of the catastrophe that has come.

Meanwhile, his top aides were using the spotlight on the convention to assure Wall Street and Money Power that Biden would do nothing significant to reform the economy or help the working and middle classes from the doldrums they now face. This suits Money Power just fine as it has profited handsomely from the joint pandemic/economic crisis and cares not what becomes of the rest of the people.

This is Biden’s true idea of a return to decency and normalcy. Not only is this insufficient it is an insult as well as a danger. Biden’s idea of decency is that of feigning to be nice and smiling benevolently while committing one foul act after another for the benefit of Money Power. This is what the Democratic Convention sold and most Americans likely bought it.

Thus, the coming election will result in a change that will either be “from worse to bad” or perhaps “from bad to worse.” Either way, there will be little respite for the American people or for the world. The ship slowly but inexorably continues toward the bottom.

