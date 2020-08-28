Denver grandmother, 50, sat dead in car in hospital’s ER parking lot for 3 days before body found

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

A Colorado woman’s body was found in her car, in a hospital emergency room parking lot, three days after she died inside the car.

Yvette Mooney, 50, of Denver, Colorado, was found dead on August 23 in the ER parking lot at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado.

Police discovered the mother of two, who had several grandchildren, in her parked car, three days after her August 20 death.

Yvette Mooney, 50 (center), was found dead in her car in Colorado’s Swedish Medical Center’s ER parking lot on August 23. She had actually died in her car on August 20

‘She couldn’t make it inside,’ Mooney’s daughter-in-law Kandra Garcia told WKRN.

‘She thought, “I’m in an ER parking lot. They will find me – somebody will come.” Not three days later when she’s blistered and too decomposed for us to have a proper burial.’

Garcia told the news station that Mooney’s family believed she had gone to the hospital to visit a family friend and pray with them.

But, when Mooney didn’t answer calls that day, the family said they called police, who were able to locate her in the hospital parking lot.

Mooney’s family thought she had gone to the hospital to pray with someone. Her daughter-in-law, Kandra Garcia (right), is pictured with Mooney’s son (left)

When Mooney (far left and right) didn’t return calls that day, they called police, who tracked her down to the hospital parking lot, inside her car with tinted windows

Garcia said that when Mooney’s body was found in the parking lot, it was too ‘blistered and too decomposed for us to have a proper burial’

Police told the news station that Mooney’s cause of death is still being determined by the coroner’s office and that detectives are asking for surveillance tapes from the hospital.

Police said Mooney’s car windows were said to be tinted, which would’ve made it difficult to see inside the car.

In a statement to KDVR, the hospital said: ‘We offer sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones. Upon discovery of the event we immediately notified the Englewood Police Department and have worked closely with them throughout the ongoing investigation.’

Garcia, who called her mother-in-law a ‘hard worker all her life,’ noted that ‘Somebody dropped the ball and I want answers.’

Mooney’s family is asking that hospital security polices be changed to involve more frequent checking of cars.

‘There should never be an unattended death,’ Garcia said.