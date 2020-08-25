Department of Health evacuated after suspicious parcel found

The offices of the Department of Health on Lower Baggot Street in Dublin were evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious parcel was discovered in the building.

Staff in Miesian Plaza, which houses the departments of health and children, were told to leave the city centre office building this afternoon.

Gardaí, ambulance and fire brigade units were at the scene after 1pm responding to an emergency call.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that a suspicious parcel was discovered and said “no further information is available at this time”.