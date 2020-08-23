Deposed Emir Sanusi returns to north

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, has arrived Kaduna, North-West Nigeria for the first time since he was dethroned five months ago.

Thousands of residents on Sunday morning thronged to the Air Force base in Kaduna to welcome him.

Sanusi’s last time in Kaduna was during the 60th birthday celebration of Governor Nasir Ahmad Elrufai.

Emir Sanusi eand El-Rufai

When the monarch was deposed on 9th March, 2020, El-Rufai appointed Sanusi as Pro Chancellor of Kaduna State University and Vice Chairman of the State Investment Promotion Council.

A close aide of the monarch, Dr Suleiman Shinkafi, said the former emir would be in Kaduna for a week to receive visitors who had wanted to come to see him.

“Since his dethronement, many people have indicated their intentions to visit him in Lagos. But the monarch decided to relief them from the stress of travelling as far as Lagos,” he stressed.

Shinkafi also said the monarch will visit Sokoto to greet the Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad before moving to Azare, Katagum where his late grandfather, Muhammad Sanusi l stayed when he was deposed by late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Sanusi and Kaduna Govenor

Sanusi, who arrived the Air Force base around 10.40am, alighted from a private plane and was immediately followed by his wives.

Some traditional title holders from Kano and Kaduna were at the Airforce base to welcome him.

Immediately the monarch entered his waiting cream coloured Rolls Royce, he was conveyed to Government House where he is expected to meet with the Governor.