Desecration

By Lawal Ogienagbon

The parliament is a sacred place. It holds a pride of place in every country and its members are held in high esteem because they are the eyes, ears and voice of the people. As the people’s representatives, they speak for their constituents and push for projects in those constituencies. Lawmakers wield enormous powers which if well used will benefit their constituents and the country.

The legislature acts as a check on the executive and for this, those in that branch of government do all they can to cultivate lawmakers. In every part of the world, the executive and legislature work together for the common good, but once in a while, they clash. Such clashes arise when the legislature feels that the executive is assuming too much powers.

In such a situation, the legislature will assert its authority to curtail the perceived excesses of the executive. The beauty of democracy is shown on those rare occasions to the delight of the people who follow every development with keen interest. But at times, lawmakers misuse their wide powers. The most annoying thing is some of them use those powers to feather their own nest. By virtue of their position, lawmakers are by no means poor, but some of them are ever ready to dance to the tune of the executive for filthy lucre.

The legislature has sold itself to the executive, which determines who holds key principal offices in any incoming assembly. Whether at the federal or state level, it is the same. The executive is in control of what goes on in the national and state assemblies. This was never the intention of the framers of the Constitution. The executive and legislature were created to be separate and distinct from each other to ensure check and balance. But the executive, as represented by the president and governors in this piece, has used the enormous resources at its disposal to subsume the legislature into it. This is why many refer to the legislature as mere rubberstamp which endorses whatever the executive does whether right or wrong.

In Edo State, the legislature is being drawn into the forthcoming governorship election there when it has nothing to do with the contest. Its only tie with the election is for individual members to exercise their franchise at the poll. But Governor Godwin Obaseki is afraid that the House of Assembly which he caused to be inaugurated at an ungodly hour on June 18, last year, by only five of its 24 members may be used against him. That’s the trouble with tyrants. They are afraid even of their own shadows when nothing is chasing them. Until now, Obaseki had everything going for him after he was helped to power by his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Whether or not he believes it, Obaseki is the architect of his own problems. Hardly had he got into office that he started distancing himself from those who made him. Politics is not all about brilliance or ability to get things done. These count, no doubt, but they must be married with the people factor. The people are the cornerstone of politics. They have the power to make and unmake a leader and they are always ready to follow the person, who will guide them right. This was why they followed Oshiomhole in 2016 despite their misgivings about Obaseki. They just knew that Obaseki will not be loyal to the group’s cause.

By the time he spent a year in office in 2017, Obaseki had started showing his true colours. He built his own core group of loyalists. In politics, once you enjoy that kind of executive power, it is easy to attract people, both good and bad. It takes an astute politician to know those to court and those to keep at arm’s length. The truth dawned on him when it was time for the House of Assembly election last year. His own people did not get APC’s ticket to contest the election. Yet, he is the governor. This should have told him that he is not popular. After the election, he did what many of his fellow governors do. He tried to install those he could buy as principal officers. The project failed before it took off.

This was why the house was inaugurated at night. Even at that, he got only five members-elect for the exercise. These people quickly appointed a speaker and deputy speaker among them and adjourned. Four others later joined them to take the number to nine. The number has since reportedly shrunk again to five. Obaseki has a big fight in his hands – a fight there was no need for if he had played his game well. He refused to embrace reconciliation with Oshiomhole and the members-elect, when the opportunity presented itself, because of his belief that they must kowtow to him. He insisted that as governor, he would not bow for anybody. He forgot that the office of governor is temporary.

At best, he can only hold office for eight years. If in his first four years, this is the best he can offer, what will happen if he spends another four years in office? He will probably run many out of the state. In his bid to hold to office, he did the unthinkable on August 6 when the 17 lawmakers-elect shut out of the house in the last one year finally resolved to dare him, using the strength of their number. He panicked by causing the removal of the roof of the Chief Anthony Enahoro Complex housing the assembly. These people should have woken up from their slumber long before now. However, it is better late than never.

Tyrants are afraid when they are confronted and Obaseki has shown this in his reaction to the members-elect’s move. By causing the removal of the roof of parliament building and dumping granite and gravel at its gate to prevent access to the place, Obaseki committed a cardinal sin. The governor cannot hide under the immunity he enjoys to stop those elected as lawmakers to access the House of Assembly. The house is the office of lawmakers and they sit there to make laws for the good governance of the state. Can a governor stop them from accessing the place under the claim of renovation?

What is he renovating? The roof that was removed in full public glare? Was their any complaint that the place is not conducive for sitting? If there was such a complaint, is it not the job of the House of Assembly Commission to see to the renovation? Can such a renovation be done without appropriation by the House of Assembly? With the removal of the roof of the house for fear of his being impeached, Obaseki has desecrated the sanctity of that hallowed place. By that action, he has lost every moral right to being a democrat. No democrat will do such a thing for whatever reason. Judgement waits for him at the September 19 election. If he has done well, victory is his, but if otherwise, defeat beckons.

Like this: Like Loading...