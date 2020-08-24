‘Desperate politicians responsible for Niger APC Crisis’

Justina Asishana, Minna

The embattled chairman of the Niger State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammad Imam, has said desperate and greedy politicians were aggravating the party crisis in the state.

Imam said the politicians hope to create a crisis, which would get him out of the way, to enable them to achieve their selfish 2023 political ambitions.

Addressing party stakeholders at a meeting with the party executives at the Aloe Vera Hotel at the weekend in Minna, the state capital, Imam said he was determined to save the party from destruction in the hands of few disgruntled members.

he added: “There are plans by some people to ensure they do away with me to actualise their 2023 ambition, but we won’t allow it”.

Imam said he had never been found wanting in all the allegations levelled against him; neither was he served with any petition. Imam described himself as the only recognised chairman, although he was not immune from mistakes.

“My executive is recognised by the national secretariat of APC, considering Article 20 of the party constitution on elections of officials through congress or convention.”

He said the purported party appointments or nominations of officials will be reversed, adding that moves to reconcile aggrieved members to save the party from destruction are currently ongoing.