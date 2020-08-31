Despite COVID-19, Kogi Still Pays Salaries, Repays Loans – Governor Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, speaks after the Supreme Court affirmed his election as governor of the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says despite the dwindling resources occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the state still pays workers’ salaries while gradually offsetting its debts.

The governor disclosed this on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to Governor Bello, his administration has been prudent with the management of the state resources to the benefit of the people.

He explained that critics of the state government should commend efforts made in addressing the numerous challenges facing the state.

“In this COVID-19 regime, we are paying salaries, projects are ongoing, all our obligations and the indebtedness that we inherited, we are paying steadily.

“We are not going to take more than N1billion per month. That is financial prudence that in this era that resources are dwindling, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has nosedived, inflows from the federation account has really nosedived.

“We are paying back our loans; we are paying all other loans. Yet we are meeting up with all our obligations and projects are ongoing,” he said.

When asked why some Kogi workers still receive part payment of their salaries, the governor neither confirmed nor denied it.

He simply replied: “I am not aware of anybody that is being paid percentage of their salaries. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other organised labours are there.

“On a monthly basis, we are meeting up with our financials, our salary obligations and other contractual agreements are being met on a monthly basis.”

His remarks followed the Supreme Court verdict which upheld his electoral victory in November 2019.

Speaking further, Governor Bello asked his opponent to join hands in building a better state.