Despite tight security, arrests #RevolutionNow group stage protest in Abuja

Despite the deployment of heavy security across major points in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) to truncate a scheduled protest by #RevolutionNow group, the protesters manoeuvred their way to stage a peaceful protest at Berger Roundabout in Abuja. Some of the protesters, who were earlier arrested at Unity Fountain, were said to have […]

