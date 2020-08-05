Despite the deployment of heavy security across major points in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) to truncate a scheduled protest by #RevolutionNow group, the protesters manoeuvred their way to stage a peaceful protest at Berger Roundabout in Abuja. Some of the protesters, who were earlier arrested at Unity Fountain, were said to have […]

The post Despite tight security, arrests #RevolutionNow group stage protest in Abuja appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...