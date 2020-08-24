Developers seek partnership for housing gap

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

THE Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has expressed its readiness to partner with stakeholders in the housing sector to increase the nation’s housing stock to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19.

REDAN President Aliyu Wamakko stated this in Abuja recently.

He said that the 6th National Executive Council of the association, in consideration of easing and cushioning the effect of COVID-19 and for inclusiveness, has reduced the registration fees of both its new and old members.

“The following relief packages have been extended to both old and new members to cushion the effect of Covid-19.

“Instead of the normal N350,000 subscription fees for new members, a special concession of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) for new Members has been approved.

“This amount can be paid as a lump sum or in three instalments within three months, while membership certificates will be issued after full payment. The full payment of N350,000 will be reverted from January 2021.”

He said old members who had arrears of upward of two years, will pay the current annual subscription of N100,000 to become financial members.”

“This amount can be paid as a lump sum or in three instalments within three months while membership certificate will be issued after full payment.

“Issuance of Membership Certificate will be done upon receipt of full payment. The regular N100,000 annual subscription to continue from January 2021.”