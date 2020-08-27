‘Dikio’s appointment, indication Amnesty Programme won’t be scrapped’

By Ochuko Akuopha

NIGER Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, NDENYLC, Thursday, lauded the Federal Government for the appointment of Col. Milland Dikio (rtd) as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, describing it as an indication that the programme would not be scrapped.

Reacting to development, Public Relations Officer of the group, Comrade Marcus Enudi, said the appointment laid to rest, “the rumour going round that the Amnesty programme was going to be scrapped by the Federal Government.

“The Amnesty programme by this gesture from the Federal Government ,will continue. We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for this and also appeal to him to make Niger Delta development a priority as the region is the sole contributor to the national cake”.

The statement called on those “appointed by the Federal Government to manage the resources of the Niger Delta people to be prudent in discharging their duties and always remember that the Niger Delta people and region needs every kobo allocated to it to be developed

“It is disheartening that Niger Deltans appointed to develop Niger Delta region are always accused of mismanaging the resources accrued to region; It will be great for once for Niger Deltans to take the development of the seriously and work towards actualizing the aims and objectives of their appointments.”

Vanguard News Nigeria