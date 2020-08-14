Diri sends 24 commissioner-nominees’ list to Bayelsa Assembly

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has forwarded the names of 24 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the State Executive Council (Exco).

The list came six months as after the governor assumed office, following the disqualification of Governor-elect David Lyon by the Supreme Court before his inauguration.

Three of the commissioner-nominees are from Brass Local Government Area, three from Ekeremor, two from Diri’s Kolokuma/Opokuma and three from Nembe, three from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area.

Also, three of the nominees are from former Governor Seriake Dickson’s Sagbama Local Government Area, four from Southern Ijaw and three others from Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Contrary to earlier speculations, only one person who served in the Dickson administration made the nominees’ list.

The commissioner-nominees are: Miss Preye Brodrick, Mr. Esau Andrew, Mr. Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekiotene, Mr. Stanley Braboke, Mr. Moses Teibowei, Iselema Gbaranbiri, Chief David Alagoa, Mr. Dambo Birigha (SAN), Dr. Iti Orugbani and Dr. Promise Ekio.

Others are: Mr. Otokito Federal, Miss Faith Orubo Opueme, Mr. Obosi Churson, Mr. Seikumo Ekisah, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, Mr. Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha, Mr. Rex Flint George, Mr. Baraladei Daniel Igali, Mr. Ebitein Tonyon, Dr. Igwele Newton, Mr. Ayebaina Duba and Gentle Emelah.

There had been disquiet in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over the names of those to be appointed into the Exco.

It was learnt that many party supporters and other stakeholders had expressed misgivings about the list, which some of them said was not balanced.

But former Governor Seriake Dickson praised Diri for ensuring that it contained the names of loyal PDP members who worked for the success of the party.

He called for calm and urged the stakeholders to support Diri to enable him fulfill his campaign promises.

