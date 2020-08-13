Diri sends 24 commissioner-nominees to Assembly

By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri has forwarded a list of 24 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

The list is coming exactly after six months he was sworn in as Governor following disqualification of Governor-elect, David Lyon, by the Supreme Court’s judgment 24 hours before his inauguration.

The Nation reports three nominees are from Brass Local Government Area; three from Ekeremor LGA; two from Diri’s LGA of Kolokuma/Opokuma and three from Nembe LGA; three from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia LGA.

Also, three persons are nominated from former Governor Seriake Dickson’s council of Sagbama; four nominated from Southern Ijaw LGA and three persons from Yenagoa LGA.

Contrary to speculation, only one person who served in the previous government of Dickson made the list.

The names of the majority of the former political appointees touted to have made the list were conspicuously missing, a development that indicated a lot of undercurrents had taken place.

Among the nominees are: Miss Preye Brodrick; Mr Esau Andrew; Mr Ibiere Jones; Chief Thompson Amule; Miss Grace Ekiotene; Mr Stanley Braboke; Mr Moses Teibowei; Iselema Gbaranbiri; Chief David Alagoa; Mr Dambo Birigha SAN; Dr Iti Orugbani and Dr Promise Ekio.

Others are: Mr Otokito Federal; Miss Faith Orubo Opueme; Mr Obosi Churson; Mr Seikumo Ekisah; Mr Maxwell Ebibai; Mr Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha; Mr Rex Flint George; Mr Baraladei Daniel Igali; Mr Ebitein Tonyon; Dr Igwele Newton, Mr Ayebaina Duba and Gentle Emelah.

