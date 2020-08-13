Diri submits lists of Commissioner Nominees to State Assembly

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has forwarded a list of nominees for appointment as Commissioners to the State House of Assembly.

The list attached to a letter dated 12th August 2020 was read Thursday on the floor of the House during plenary.

Five of the nominees had earlier served as members of the state executive council in the immediate past administration.

Prominent among the returnees are Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, who held sway as Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Stanley Braboke, Trade and Investment, Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri, Faith Opuene, Women Affairs, and Boladei Igali, Sports.

The other nineteen on the list which is spread across the three senatorial districts include Miss Preye Brodrick, Mr. Esau Andrew, Dr. Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekiotenne, Surv. Moses Teibowei, a Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Lands and Housing, Mr. Birigha Dambo SAN, and Dr. Iti Orugbani.

Also, Chief David Alagoa, Mr. Otokito Federal, Miss. Faith Opuene, Dr. Promise Ekio, Mr. Ekisah Sinkumo, Mr. Obosi Churson, and Engr. Akpoebide Alamieseigha made the list.

Others include Mr. Rex Flint George, Mr. Ebitei Tonyon, Dr. Pabara Newton Igwele, Hon. Gentle Emelah and Hon. Ayebaina Duba.

The nominees are expected to appear before on August 28 for screening and confirmation.

Governor Diri had last Thursday said his cabinet nominees would be known from next week.

He dropped the hint during his first meeting with the state council of traditional rulers held in Yenagoa.

