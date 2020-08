An official sequel to the hit summer romance movie, Dirty Dancing, has been announced, 33 years after the first film was released. Jennifer Grey, who starred in the original as Frances “Baby” Houseman, whose summer camp is enlivened by an affair with her slinky-hipped dance teacher, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), will return for the film. […]

