Disbelief, jubilation in Akinyele LGA as Oyo serial killer, Shodipe, is rearrested

Shodipe

The police, yesterday, announced the re-arrest of a notorious murder suspect, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped from custody on August 11. According to the force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, Shodipe was re-arrested on Sunday at the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

It will be recalled that the fugitive is a prime suspect in multiple murder of innocent citizens at Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan. The Inspector General of Police, while commending the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and his team for a job well done, expressed appreciation to the citizens for their support and understanding while the manhunt lasted.

The IGP warned against any form of complacency on the part of the police operatives, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.

But according to a Twitter user, Longe Olufemi, the suspect was arrested by some locals and handed over to the police. “I have the video of his confession. He was arrested by a man in Ondo, according to one Oriyomi Hazmat, who made the video of his confession about how he was freed, a local hunter with some supposed magical powers captured Shodipe in Akure.”

Residents of Akinyele Local Government Area, on Sunday afternoon, were first skeptical when the news of his re-arrest broke, but as pictures of the suspect in chains went viral, they went into wild jubilation, owing to the manner of his escape from the police custody, which many claim was through voodoo.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, confirmed the development but attempts to quiz him on how Shodipe was re-arrested proved futile. “The CP will brief the press adequately,” he stated.

Giving insight into how the suspected serial killer was re-arrested, the caretaker chairman, Akinyele Local Government Area, Mr Taoreed Adedigba, said Shodipe was re-arrested on Sunday by a group with the support of a tactical team that had once worked with the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Makinde, Fatai Owoseni, in Akure.

Adedigba added that special prayers were offered in Akinyele on Saturday by traditionalists who performed different rites, Muslim clerics offered their prayers, while the Christian Association of Nigeria, Akinyele chapter, also held fasting and prayer.

“As I speak to you, there is massive jubilation by residents of our Local Government; they are commending Makinde on this welcome development,” he said, adding that the N500,000 promised by the state government and police would be paid to the group on Tuesday. He noted that his council would also compensate the group.

A resident of the Akinyele council said the police should be wary of the suspect to avoid a repeat of the last incident. “I don’t trust the police. I am part of a joint security outfit with the council chairman, traditional rulers, OPC and local vigilantes and I can disclose to you that the 19-year-old has egbé (local charm).

“We were told by the Olu Ode (Chief Hunter) that to catch the boy would be a herculean task, especially after he killed two others after his escape in the same sequence and style with the others. Akinyele LG is boiling as we speak. If he had been captured in the area, he would have been mobbed to death. The people want him dead because he has powerful jazz to make him evade justice. There are many other killings that aren’t reported in the media, which is making everyone feel unsafe.”

