Disputes: Nasarawa moves to stem clashes, set up boundary commission

David Odama – Lafia

Worried by the frequent border clashes, loss of lives, the Nasarawa State government has constituted a border commission to undertake the demarcation of boundaries with neighbouring Communities to put an end to border crisis in the state.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule disclosed Thursday when he received stakeholders from Keana Local Government Area of the state, in Government House to brief him on the security situation in the area.

Sule said the setting up of the commission has become necessary because of the importance his administration attached to the realization of an everlasting peace between the state and its neighbours.

“The state government has already met with officials of the National Boundary Commission for proper guidance on the delineation of the boundary between the state and the neighbouring states of Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Kogi and the FCT.”

Governor Sule informed the stakeholders that Keana is not only important to the state but to the entire Northern region owing to the discovery of oil and other mineral resources such as salt in Keana hence the need for peace to reigns in area.

The governor who solicited the cooperation, patience as efforts were on top gear by his administration to commence the production of oil in commercial oil discovered in the area.

“Production of oil will take time but its benefits will come in the long run. The present government under my leadership was making efforts to ensure that a legacy is left in place for children yet unborn”.

In his remarks, the Osana of Keana, III, and the paramount Ruler of Keana, Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo had said the stakeholders were at the Government House, to present a report on two critical issues bordering on security and peace to the governor.

He used the visit of the stakeholders to appreciate the governor for the wonderful job he has been doing in the area and the state in general.

