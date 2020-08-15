DJ Sunny Yankee, Cybersound plan collaborations for upcoming artistes

By Ayo Onikoyi

The world of DJ Sunny Yankee and Cybersound revolves round two studios based in Sydney, Australia and Lagos Nigeria. They have decided to create a collaboration album between upcoming artistes in Nigeria and Sydney, Australia. The album titled “Dreams Matters” is a blend of various styles to bring out the creative spectrum and untapped potentials among upcoming artistes.

According to the CEO of Cybersound, DJ Sunny Yankee, the album “Dream Matters” came about as an avenue to allow young upcoming stars express and announce themselves to the world. The genre of the album is very diverse, as we have gospel, afropop, pop, R&B and African fusion.

The album has 12 tracks and will be available on various platforms for streaming and downloads. Artistes featured on this project include; DJ Sunnyyankee and Cybersound, Saint, Sinmi Jay, Boluwatife, Stanleyton and Black Athena.

Listening through the album, you are sure to be infected by the groove, on tracks such as “Turn Up”, the praise infused “Kajormayin Jesu” and the beautifully crafted “Show Them”.

