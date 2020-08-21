Doctor Laments As Patient’s Father Slaps, Stabs Female Colleague

A doctor known as Dr Lotenna has lamented over insecurity of doctors in their working environment in Nigeria.

On his page on he narrated how a female doctor was beaten up and stabbed with a syringe by a patient’s father for wasting his child’s blood.

He however call on the government to have a policy for the doctors so as to work free and safe in their environment.

“The kind of hazards medical practitioners are exposed to is staggering! In Nigeria, added to the well known hazards, we have assault from patient relatives added! A female colleague was slapped & stabbed with a syringe (of unknown origin & use) in our Children Emergency by a patient’s father. For what?” He tweeted.

“The young Registrar on call took a blood sample from the man’s child and asked him to take it to the lab. The lab scientists (as they sometimes do) said the sample was inadequate. The man returned angry. “Where is that Dr that is wasting my child’s blood?”

Gbas gbas gbos, he said referring to the slaps.

“The hospital needs to have a policy on assault on doctors. These things keep repeating! A doctor once had to have CT scan done to rule out head injury after being assaulted by patient’s relatives. Doctors have to feel safe in their work environment! It is unacceptable that we don’t.” He said.

Like this: Like Loading...