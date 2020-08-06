Doctors get June hazard allowance next week – FG

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Medical personnel on the frontline against coronavirus pandemic will receive their June hazard allowance next week, the Federal Government has assured.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this after a meeting between representatives of the Federal Government and leadership of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, the Minister stated despite shortfalls in revenues, the Federal Government would start the payment with six hospitals, while expecting more funds.

The Minister assured government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and the Budget Office of the Federation, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had rectified residency training for doctors in the budget while the processing would commence soon.

According to Ngige, teaching hospitals and medical centres have been directed to submit list of names of their personnel who had some hitches in receiving their payments.

The Minister assured the names would be forwarded to the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for action.

He added the issue of shortfall in payments had also been dealt with as the names of the affected persons would be compiled and forwarded to the Ministry of Finance, budget and national planning.

Ngige disclosed the case of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) had been amicably resolved with the Chief Medical Director bringing back the interdicted Resident Doctors.

According to him, the two factors thrown up by the crisis in that local chapter of NARD had merged peacefully.

“Elections have been conducted to elect an interim executive to man the affairs of that chapter till December 2020, after which a fresh election would hold for a new executive that would take over in 2021.”

He congratulated the interim government in UPTH headed by Dr Solomon Amadi and commended the Peace Committee for brokering peace successfully and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) for superintending over the election.

President of NARD, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, noted that although a few issues were still pending, significant progress had been made in addressing the concerns of NARD.

He appreciated efforts of the Federal Government led by Ngige.

