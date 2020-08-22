Daily News

Does Willie Obiano need a stylist?

OLUSHOLA VICTOR

WHEN it comes to fashion Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, is fearless. From dressing like a boy scout to his regular appearance with APGA-branded Ankara clothes, he always tries something new and this has raised questions about his fashion sense.

While hosting former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the Anambra Government House a few days ago, Obiano was pictured wearing a distressed jeans trouser that sparked mixed reactions on social media.  Some didn’t see anything wrong in the style, but quite number of felt it wasn’t age-appropriate or befitting of a governor who was also a former banker.

Some called him a ‘farmer’, ‘hunter’ – even a ‘Marlian’ – in reference to the movement created by hip-hop star Naira Marley.

Although the social media fashion police didn’t get a response from Obiano, he might have taken into account all that were said about him and probably work on it.

