Don tasks HR managers on balanced decisions 

Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor, International (Recruitment and Global Pathways), Aston University, Birmingham, Kathy Daniels, has charged Human Resource (HR) managers to deliberately create convenient workplace policies for employers and employees.

Given the ravaging impact of COVID-19, she urged HR managers to be careful on unlawful discrimination and unfairness to employees.







She maintained that employers should always consider fairness and flexibility in this regard, and not make assumptions on behalf of employees.







She said this during the Special Human Resource Forum by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), where she spoke on, “Learning from the Law: Critical Considerations on the New World Realities.”







With the new reality, especially for those working from home, she charged HR managers to create a balance with policies, regulations and staff handbooks to create a convenient workplace for everyone.







She said: “The law seeks to bring a balance between the employer and the employee. If there is a balance it would further make the employee satisfied at the workplace.”

President/Chairman of Governing Council, CIPM, Wale Adediran, said with today’s world of work that has brought unprecedented legal intricacies, there is a need for HR managers to learn how to navigate several nouveau complexities and risks.









He tasked HR managers on the need to have the knowledge and capabilities that would enable them make well considered, ‘legally-compliant’ decisions that balance employee and employer perspectives, as well as the interests and perspectives of other critical stakeholders such as the government.







He said: “The present reality makes it crucial for each and every one of us to constantly explore opportunities focused on making our workplace more agile in our strategic and tactical planning, and operational responses in this very volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous and highly disrupted world we live and work in today.







“As HR professionals, we are to lead and champion the required change management in our organisations as we continue our journey into the future. And we must do everything we possibly can to make that future bright and worthwhile for everyone.







“Indeed, much rests upon our broad shoulders. We carry the work, the worker, and the workplace. Let’s learn how to ‘do it right’ in order for us to keep creating, nurturing and enabling the success of the workforce and workplace of our dreams.”