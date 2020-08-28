Donald Trump hints at ‘creepy Joe’ allegations as he mocks Biden for ‘giving hugs and KISSES’

By Katelyn Caralle, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:55 EDT, 27 August 2020 | Updated: 01:24 EDT, 28 August 2020

Donald Trump alluded to allegations that Joe Biden is sometimes ‘handsy’ and physically inappropriate with women as he issued several insults against the Democratic nominee during his Republican Convention acceptance speech Thursday evening.

‘For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses –’ Trump then paused mid-sentence as the 1,500-person audience laughed and cheered.

Trump concluded his thought with: ‘ – and told them he felt their pain.’

‘And then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship their jobs to China and many other distant lands,’ he accused. ‘Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing the dreams of American Workers, offshoring their jobs, opening their borders, and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars.’

President Donald Trump took a jab at allegations against Joe Biden’s ‘handsiness’ during his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination from the White House on Thursday evening

Biden has come under fire for several awkward and too-close-for-comfort physical interactions with women – oftentimes captured on camera

The president added: ‘Joe Biden is not the savior of America’s soul – he is the destroyer of America’s Jobs, and if given the chance, he will be the destroyer of American Greatness.’

Trump’s joke landed strong with his South Lawn crowd of ultra-loyalists, administration and campaign aides, advisers and staffers and his family sitting at the right of the stage.

The 77-year-old Democratic candidate has come under fire for being too touchy-feely with women.

Many accusations against Biden stem from awkward photographs, including one in 2015 when he is shown grabbing the shoulders of Stephanie Carter from behind and whispering in her ear as her husband Ash Carter was delivering his Secretary of Defense acceptance speech.

Other photos show him awkwardly groping Amie Parnes, a reporter with The Hill, during a 2013 holiday party. And another image captured the then-vice president getting so close with a woman during a 2012 campaign stop in Ohio that his forehead touched the side of her head.

But the most serious accusations came in March 2019, when Nevada lawmaker Lucy Flores revealed in New York Magazine that Biden grabbed her by the shoulders and kissed her hair during a campaign event in Las Vegas in 2014 – she was 35 at the time.

‘I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair’ then ‘proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head,’ Flores wrote.

Biden critics pounced on the revelations and the hashtag ‘Creepy Joe’ quickly began trending on Twitter.

Trump has often dubbed Biden as ‘Creepy Joe’ in Twitter attacks – he has also called his Democratic rival ‘Sleepy Joe.’