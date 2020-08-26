Donald Trump Jr. mocks Hunter Biden’s drug battle in a stinging tweet

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:20 EDT, 26 August 2020 | Updated: 02:32 EDT, 26 August 2020

Donald Trump Jr. has poked fun at Hunter Biden’s battle with drug abuse while responding to criticism of his Republican National Convention speech.

The President’s son, 42, gave an impassioned 10 minute address at the event on Monday evening, with his enthusiastic demeanor prompting several social media users to speculate that he may have been high on cocaine.

But Trump Jr. quickly turned those claims into a savage blow against Hunter Biden – the son of his father’s 2020 Presidential rival, Joe Biden.

One Twitter user shared a photoshoppped image of Kermit The Frog snorting white lines of powder, before writing: ‘Trump Jr. Backstage #RNC2020’.

Trump Jr. quickly shot back: ‘You must have confused me with Hunter Biden’.

Hunter Biden, 50, has spent nearly decades battling drug and alcohol addiction, and was dismissed from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after he tested positive for cocaine.

He completed his first stint in an Antigua rehab back in 2003, which led to seven years of sobriety.

Hunter reportedly relapsed in 2010, and returned to rehab. According to Business Insider, he subsequently struggled to stay away from narcotics.

The death of his brother, Beau Biden, in 2015 also made his recovery more difficult.

In 2016, two years after his dismissal from the Navy Reserves, Hunter had a gun pointed at his head as he tried to buy crack from a Los Angeles dealer.

The following year, Arizona police found a crack pipe in his rental car.

Speaking about his substance abuse issues with The New Yorker last year, he stated: ‘Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family.’

‘I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel – it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.’

Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden, are pictured in 2016

The father-of-five has recently been in the headlines for his tumultuous love life.

In 2016, he began a relationship with his brother’s widow shortly after separating from his long-time wife, Kathlee Buhle.

He also fathered a child with Arkansas based stripper, Lunden Roberts, before marrying South African filmmaker, Melissa Cohen, six days after meeting.

Meanwhile, reaction to Trump Jr’s tweet was divided.

Whilst the post racked up more than 110,000 likes, others claimed that it was unbecoming of a public figure.

‘Why are you bullying someone who isn’t a part of the campaign? Biden’s family knows their place,’ one critic stated.

Trump Jr. replied: ‘They’re not a part of a campaign but had no issue takin gn 1.5 billion from the Chinese govt because if his dads taxpayer funded office. Give me a break.’

Trump Jr’s enthusiastic demeanor prompted several social media users to speculate that he may have been high on cocaine