Donald Trump will speak on all four nights of Republican Convention as line-up is revealed

By Katelyn Caralle, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:49 EDT, 23 August 2020 | Updated: 14:12 EDT, 23 August 2020

Donald Trump will speak on all four nights of the Republican National Convention as he prepares to accept his nomination for reelection as the party released Sunday the list of big-name Republicans who will make remarks on his behalf this week.

The list includes the Republican running or Elijah Cumming’s congressional seat in Baltimore who is urging black Americans to leave the Democratic Party. The convention will also feature former Democrat Jeff Van Drew who now represents New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district as a Republican.

Trump will kick off the week by holding a press conference at the White House Sunday evening and then head to Asheville, North Carolina on Monday, which is about a two hour drive from the initial location of the convention in Charlotte.

The unconventional convention is expected to feature remarks from the president each night as it pushes the limits of the presidency as Trump will give his acceptance speech from the White House and several other events will be held on federal property.

Traditionally, the party’s presidential nominee only speaks one night – and usually on the last night.

The change in plans comes from holding the convention in Charlotte and then Jacksonville, Florida comes after the GOP was forced to go partially virtual in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats held their four-night event last week fully virtually, with the only interaction with a crowd coming the last night of the convention as Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris went outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware where a drive-in style viewing party was being held.

Trump holding his remarks at the Whtie House comes as he still is looking for an alternative for his massive campaign rallies, which he has been able to replace with mini pop-up rallies during presidential travel last week with trips to Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona.

Some of the president’s biggest congressional allies will have speaking slots, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

Several of his children and their partners, excluding, of course, his youngest son Barron Trump, will also speak.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle will speak Monday.

On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump, the president’s son Eric and his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, who just graduated Law School in May, will make remarks. Eric’’s wife Lara will speak Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump, his eldest daughter and senior adviser will speak on the final night of the convention Thursday before her day closes out the night by accepting the party’s nomination for reelection.

The events will include remarks from gun rights advocates Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the married couple who faced felony charges as they went viral from defending their St. Louis home for defending it from Black Lives Matter protesters by wielding guns.

Also on the gun front will be Andrew Pollack, school safety activist whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.